M&M strengthens supply-chain resilience as geopolitical risks persist

Mahindra & Mahindra is sharpening its supply-chain playbook for an era of persistent geopolitical volatility, with group chief executive officer and managing director Anish Shah detailing a granular risk-mapping exercise across ₹100,600 crore of purchases, 100,000 parts and 40 commodities, where the company identified 82 part families and nine commodities as high risk across geopolitical, raw material, single-supplier, logistics and regulatory dimensions.

Speaking during the analyst call after the company’s fourth-quarter results, Shah said the exercise reflects lessons from recent disruptions and underpins a broader push to build structural resilience into the auto business rather than rely on cyclical fixes.

Shah outlined that M&M has moved to a multi-layered mitigation strategy spanning operations, sourcing and design. “Our teams have looked at everything we buy... and put that through multiple risks... and for that, took multiple actions; increasing inventory in many cases, localising alternate suppliers, design-to-reduce, creating an intelligence desk so we can act quicker on something that happens,” he said, adding that these measures have already helped the company navigate disruptions ranging from semiconductors to rare earths and memory chips. He acknowledged that “it’s never going to be perfect in the world around us,” but said the approach puts M&M “in a much stronger place to be able to react quickly.”

The company’s investor presentation positions supply-chain resilience as a core pillar of the auto and farm businesses and highlights a structured response to risk exposure through planned inventory buffers, localisation of suppliers, multi-supplier sourcing, optimisation of high-risk material usage and a live “intelligence desk” for tracking and hedging support. It also explicitly lists “de-risk supply chain” and a “commodity hedging programme” as key business actions, signalling that these are embedded into operating strategy rather than treated as temporary responses.

Since 2020, global supply chains have been repeatedly disrupted by overlapping geopolitical shocks, forcing manufacturers to rethink sourcing and risk. The Covid-19 pandemic triggered widespread factory shutdowns, logistics bottlenecks and a prolonged semiconductor shortage that hit the auto sector particularly hard. This was followed by the Russia-Ukraine war, which disrupted energy markets, drove up commodity prices and constrained supplies of critical inputs such as metals and rare gases used in chipmaking. Simultaneously, the escalating US-China trade war and technology restrictions have fragmented global trade flows and increased compliance and sourcing risks, especially in electronics and EV supply chains. More recently, shipping disruptions in key corridors like the Red Sea have added to freight volatility. Together, these events have made supply shocks more frequent and less predictable, pushing companies like M&M to move from efficiency-led global sourcing to resilience-led, multi-supplier and localised supply-chain models.

For the auto business specifically, this operational de-risking is being paired with platform and product strategies that enhance flexibility.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer of auto and farm, M&M, pointed to the company’s new architectures such as the NU_IQ platform, which allows internal combustion engine and electric vehicle models to be built off a common base, increasing “fungibility” in production. This enables M&M to shift mix depending on demand conditions, reducing exposure to supply bottlenecks tied to specific technologies or components.

The company is also responding tactically to ongoing component shortages, with Shah saying, “the memory chips are being driven into vast AI applications... so it's really a question of building inventory or buying in the aftermarket and we are aggressively buying in aftermarket to build inventory... we just have to keep building inventory, even if it's at a higher cost.”

Beyond operations, the auto strategy reflects a broader recalibration of global exposure.

Jejurikar indicated that the group is pruning underperforming international businesses in the farm segment while sharpening focus on core markets, a move that indirectly reduces supply-chain complexity and risk. The emphasis is on tighter control over sourcing ecosystems and aligning product pipelines with markets where M&M has scale and visibility. Jejurikar said the company has exited its stake in Sampo, initiated the liquidation of its Mitsubishi agricultural machinery business in Japan, and, with these restructuring actions, now sees a clear path to profitability in its international farm operations.

This resilience framework extends beyond autos into other group businesses. Shah highlighted that each business has taken specific actions to “fortify and grow” in uncertain conditions, from secured funding buffers and tighter risk screening in financial services to diversified portfolios and lower import dependence in other verticals. The common thread, he said, is building the ability to withstand shocks while continuing to grow — a capability the group believes is now embedded after navigating multiple global disruptions.