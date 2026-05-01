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Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra total vehicle sales rise 14% to 94,627 units in April

Mahindra & Mahindra total vehicle sales rise 14% to 94,627 units in April

Domestic passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 56,331 units as against 52,330 units in April 2025, up 8 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra said

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 23,427 units last month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle sales at 94,627 units in April.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 56,331 units as against 52,330 units in April 2025, up 8 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 23,427 units last month, it added.

M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said the company has started the new fiscal year 2026-27 "on a positive note in April".

The company further said its total tractor sales were up 21 per cent at 48,411 units last month, as against 40,054 units in April 2025.

 

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Domestic tractor sales in April 2026 were at 46,404 units, as against 38,516 units in the same month last year, a growth of 20 per cent.

"This strong performance was delivered despite the absence of Chaitra Navratri in April this year, unlike last year when April included seven Navratri days," M&M President, Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.

Exports of tractors for the month stood at 2,007 units, as compared to 1,538 units in April 2025, a growth of 30 per cent, M&M said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra M&M M&M Finance M&M Fin Serv

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

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