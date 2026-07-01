M3M Group to invest ₹10,000 crore in construction, land acquisition in FY27

Gurugram-based developer M3M Group will invest around ₹10,000 crore in FY27 on construction and land acquisition as part of its expansion plan, the group's promoter, Pankaj Bansal, said on Wednesday.

"We are focusing on project delivery. At present, more than 30 million square feet (msf) is under construction across various projects," Bansal told reporters.

He added that the group — comprising M3M India and Smartworld Developers — will invest ₹7,200 crore in construction activities during FY27.

Bansal said the group will invest another ₹2,500 crore this financial year in land acquisition. The group is actively acquiring land parcels to expand its business.

The company has acquired around 500 acres of land in Gurugram and adjoining areas with an investment of around ₹2,500 crore. "We will continue to acquire land. We will participate in the upcoming land auctions in Noida," Bansal added.

He said the company would fund all investments through internal accruals, adding that the M3M Group has zero debt.

The group will launch two new residential projects in Gurugram this year, one of which could be a retirement housing project.

The M3M Group promoter added that the company would focus on developing branded housing projects and tie up with global hospitality and lifestyle brands.

In January this year, M3M Group partnered with global fashion and lifestyle brand Elie Saab to develop two ultra-luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR with a total investment of ₹3,500 crore.

In October last year, it partnered with Jacob & Co, a global luxury brand, for a project in Noida.

"We want to bring the high-net-worth luxury market, where individuals were investing in foreign markets for a high quality of life, back to India," Bansal said. He added that the M3M Group had already seen 20 per cent participation from non-resident Indians (NRIs) in its branded projects.

Going forward, he said the group wants branded residences to account for at least 50 per cent of its portfolio, up from the current 30 per cent. Responding to a question on plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for M3M and Smartworld, Bansal said the company had no such plans in the short to medium term.