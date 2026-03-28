Maersk halts operations at Oman's Salalah port due to security incident
All Maersk crew were safe and accounted for, and no company cargo or vessels were affected, the shipping giant said in a statement
Reuters
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Danish container shipping group Maersk has temporarily halted its ??operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman, it said, following a security incident that occurred early on Saturday.
All Maersk crew were safe and accounted for, and no company cargo or vessels were affected, the shipping giant said in a statement.
The port was evacuated after an incident damaged a terminal crane, prompting a temporary suspension of operations across the facility.
Maersk currently estimates that operations will be halted for approximately 48 hours, ??it said.
The disruption comes as the conflict in the Gulf region, triggered by US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, has unsettled energy and transport markets, with shipping affected by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Topics : Maersk Company News West Asia Israel Iran Conflict
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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 6:41 PM IST