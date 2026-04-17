Maersk leases 1.93 lakh sq ft office space in Pune at ₹1.45 crore rent

Maersk Global Service Centres, an entity belonging to global logistics major Maersk, has leased around 193,485 square feet of office space in Pune. The space has been leased at a monthly rent of ₹1.45 crore.

According to the transaction-related details accessed via Propstack, the space has been taken on a fresh lease by Maersk Global Service Centres (India) Private Limited from Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Private Limited.

The space is located at EON Free Zone B across the ground and the five upper floors of the commercial building.

The lease has been signed at a starting rental of ₹75 per square foot per month. The agreement is for a tenure of 10 years and includes a security deposit of ₹8.71 crore, with rentals set to escalate by 15 per cent every three years over the term of the lease.

As per the agreement details, rent for the ground to third floors will commence from December 2026, while rent for the fourth and fifth floors will begin from June 2027, indicating a phased occupation of the premises.

A company spokesperson clarified that the space uptake is a relocation, not an expansion. Maersk Global Service Centre’s Pune office is currently located in Pune’s Viman Nagar. The newly leased office space is in Kharadi.

In response to the queries sent by Business Standard, Maersk noted, "We continuously evaluate our real estate footprint to ensure our workspaces best support our people and operations. As part of this, we are exploring relocating our office to more suitable premises and are not undertaking any expansion. We cannot comment on the specific terms of our lease agreements."

Additionally, earlier in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q1 2026), Pune saw office transactions of 3.1 million square feet, down 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm. New completions in the city during the same period stood at 1 million square feet, down 72 per cent YoY.