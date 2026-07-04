Maersk places maiden India order for 1,000 containers with DCM Containers

Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk on Friday announced that it has placed an order for 1,000 containers with India’s DCM Containers, the first such order by a global carrier.

The announcement was made by senior Maersk executives at the unveiling of an export-import (Exim)-grade container manufactured by DCM Containers, headed by Rudra Shriram.

The container has been produced in accordance with internationally accepted quality and safety standards, including ISO specifications and the International Convention for Safe Containers (CSC), making it suitable for global deployment, the shipping ministry said. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled the container at an event here.

The order is a small share of Maersk’s container demand. “Maersk requires around 400,000-500,000 containers every year,” said Amdi Krogh, global head of ocean assets partnership at the Danish company.

Other executives of the company said this is just the beginning, and Maersk will look at more opportunities in India across the maritime and logistics space.

China holds a near-monopoly in container manufacturing. India wants to compete on a global scale, but the lack of scale means there is a price difference that puts Indian manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage.

Much like French carrier CMA CGM’s recent foray, the seeds of the current Maersk expansion were sown during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Robert Maersk Uggla, chairman of the Supervisory Board of A.P. Moller-Maersk, in February 2025, during which the Prime Minister encouraged the company to actively support the development of world-class container manufacturing in India.

Maersk has a $6.5 billion investment plan for India, including a $2 billion expansion of its wholly owned Pipavav port in Gujarat. India launched an ambitious Rs 10,000 crore plan to subsidise container manufacturing until it achieves a large enough scale to compete with global giants.

Notably, the Maersk order with DCM Containers has come even before the scheme has been rolled out, but executives at the company said any sustained momentum in manufacturing will require the assistance programme to be rolled out. A senior DCM Containers executive said the order will take around two months to complete.