Mahagun Group secures ₹225 crore from CSL Finance to speed up delivery

NCR-based developer Mahagun Group on Wednesday said it has secured ₹225 crore in funding from CSL Finance to accelerate project completion across its portfolio.

“The infusion of fresh capital will enable the company to fast-track construction and focus on timely delivery,” the firm said in a statement.

The group had recently provided an exit to Blackstone-backed ASK Property Fund by repaying ₹650 crore for its Medalleo project in Noida Sector 107.

This involved repayment of ₹310 crore in principal and approximately ₹340 crore in interest.

Mahagun added that the infusion of fresh capital further enhances liquidity and enables the group to fast-track construction while maintaining its focus on timely delivery.

Commenting on the development, Mahagun Group Director Amit Jain said that securing fresh funding, alongside the successful closure of the firm’s previous debt, marks an important step in strengthening its financial foundation.

“It reflects the resilience of our business model and builds confidence among stakeholders,” he added.

The Mahagun Group had last month entered into a settlement with IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited, which had initiated insolvency proceedings against the developer.

This led to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing withdrawal of the insolvency petition at the firm’s request.

The order further recorded that all pending applications in the matter stand disposed of.

The NCLT had in August last year ordered initiation of a corporate insolvency resolution process against Mahagun on IDBI Trusteeship’s petition claiming default on repayment of around ₹256 crore.