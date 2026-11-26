GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday said Maharashtra GST authorities have issued an order raising a total demand of Rs 3.19 crore.

The demand comprises Rs 1,59,49,686 in tax and Rs 1,59,49,686 in penalty, with interest not quantified, for the periods April 2020 to March 2021, April 2021 to March 2022, and April 2023 to March 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order relates to alleged non-payment of goods and services tax (GST) pertaining to export of services in Maharashtra, the filing added.

The appellate orders, dated November 20, 2026, were passed by the Additional Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Appeal II, Mumbai, and received on November 25, 2026, it said.

GSK Pharmaceuticals said it is evaluating the demand order and will take appropriate actions in due course. The order will have no financial impact on the company, it added