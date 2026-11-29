Sections 50 and 51 of the Act, which deal with the powers of the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner and the requirement of consent to institute suits, are being closely examined, a source said. A clarification on the matter could soon be sought from the Office of the Charity Commissioner.

This follows the Bombay High Court’s (HC’s) November 27 order allowing Tata Sons to hold its board meeting scheduled for November 30, without granting any interim relief to Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata. However, any resolution arising from the board meeting will be subject to the final court verdict. The next hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2027.

Tata Trusts moved the court last week, challenging the September 17 outcome of the Tata Sons board meeting on the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman for a third term. It also sought to prevent the exercise of a casting vote in the event of a tie between the nominee directors — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan — at the November 30 meeting, where a proposed listing of Tata Sons is at the top of the agenda.

Sources said the Tata Sons board would seek to pass a resolution on the company’s public listing, though the proposal for restructuring Tata Sons, put forward by Noel Tata, would also be discussed.

Section 51 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act deals with the requirement of the Charity Commissioner’s consent to institute a suit. It states: “If persons with interest in any public trust intend to file a suit of the nature specified in Section 50, they shall apply to the Charity Commissioner in writing for his consent. If the Charity Commissioner, after hearing the parties and making such enquiries (if any) as he thinks fit, is satisfied that there is a prima facie case, he may within a period of six months from the date on which the application is made, grant or refuse his consent to the institution of such suit.”

If the Charity Commissioner refuses consent in writing, “the persons applying for such consent may file an appeal to the Divisional Commissioner in the manner provided by this Act”.

The grounds for instituting a suit, specified in Section 50 of the Act, range from property-related transactions to the amalgamation or winding up of a trust, as well as “granting any other relief as the nature of the case may require…”.

At the heart of the court battle is the interpretation of the affirmative-vote requirement for directors under Section 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA). Tata Trusts maintains that a board resolution requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the nominee directors. Since there was a split vote on September 17, with Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan taking opposing positions on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, Tata Trusts has argued that there is no scope for a casting vote by a board director.

Tata Sons, on the other hand, has argued that a requirement for a majority of nominee directors cannot be interpreted as a requirement for unanimity. The holding company has cited the AoA provision allowing the chairman to exercise a casting vote in the event of divergent views among the nominee directors.