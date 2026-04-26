Mahindra ranks 25th in top 100 valuable global auto brands: Report

India’s automobile sector is gaining global presence with eight domestic brands featuring in the world’s top 100, according to a report by Brand Finance.

Mahindra & Mahindra led the pack, rising to 25th globally with a 17 per cent jump in brand value to $3.8 billion. The gain was driven by its SUV portfolio, improving margins, and push into electric vehicles.

Royal Enfield ranked as the third strongest auto brand worldwide, with brand value up 30 per cent to $1.2 billion, reflecting sustained global demand for its premium motorcycles.

Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki also featured prominently, with brand values of $3.3 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, supported by strong domestic positioning and, in Tata Motors’ case, its electric vehicle focus.

Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India, said, “Indian brands are no longer competing solely on affordability or domestic scale, they are building strong, distinctive identities with global relevance. As Indian brands continue to scale internationally, India is fast establishing itself as a serious force in the global automotive sector."

Among others, TVS Motor Company and Ashok Leyland posted gains, while Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp saw declines.

The report noted that four Indian brands now rank among the world’s 10 strongest automobile brands, showing improving consumer trust and brand equity.

The global automobile sector’s total brand value stood at $575.4 billion, with Indian companies increasingly strengthening their presence beyond the domestic market.