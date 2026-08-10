Mahindra Group announces Amit Sinha CEO of Holidays and Lifespaces sector

Mahindra Group on Monday named Amit Sinha, currently the Managing Director and CEO of the group's real estate and infrastructure Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL), as CEO of its Holidays and Lifespaces sector.

However, Sinha's date of appointment has not been announced.

The move comes amid the group's strategic focus on Holidays and Lifespaces sectors aimed at accelerating growth and realising operational synergies across these businesses, identified as 'Growth Gems', it said.

He will assume the role once a new CEO is appointed at Mahindra Lifespaces, it said, adding that the leadership and reporting arrangements for the relevant businesses will be aligned as part of the implementation of the new sector structure.

"Both Holidays and Lifespaces businesses have tremendous potential. As we move into the next phase of growth, we have been evaluating how to harness the synergies between them to further strengthen the growth trajectory," said Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group.

Over the last five years, the group said, it has seen significant momentum across all its businesses and an important pillar of this growth has been its 'Growth Gems'.

Several of these businesses have surpassed the 5 times growth expectation over this period and are well positioned for further growth, it said, adding that the group's real estate business, Mahindra Lifespaces, has been one of its standout 'Growth Gem'.

Since FY20, residential pre-sales in this business have grown fivefold, from around ₹700 crore to ₹3,500 crore, it said.

The Industrial segment of the business has also delivered strong performance during this period. Overall, the business has progressed from losses to profits of around Rs 300 crore in FY26, according to the company.

During the same period, the group's hospitality business Mahindra Holidays has also made significant progress. With over 3 lakh vacation ownership members, the business is a leader in this segment and has added more than 1,700 rooms, it said.

The business is expanding beyond vacation ownership into leisure hospitality, with the aspiration to become India's leading hospitality player, the company said.