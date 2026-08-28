Mahindra Group expands Battery-as-a-Service model to entire eSUV portfolio

Mahindra Group on Friday announced the expansion of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model across its entire eSUV portfolio.

Introduced with the launch of the performance-focussed born-electric SUV SPORTEQ, the BaaS model enables customers to finance the vehicle and battery separately through a dual-financing structure.

The expanded portfolio now includes all variants of XEV 9S and XEV 9e, besides all variants of BE 6 SPORTEQ, the company said.

Under BaaS, customers can pay Rs 11.45 Lakh for the BE 6 SPORTEQ and finance the battery at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75/km.

This significantly lowers the upfront purchase cost while providing customers greater flexibility in managing their monthly outflow.

Mahindra said the expansion of the model comes after the company received an overwhelming response from customers across the country, validating the demand for the solutions that lower the barriers to EV adoption.

As part of this BaaS programme, the company said XEV 9S now starts at Rs 12.65 lakh with battery financing at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75/km.

The XEV 9e model now starts at Rs 13.90 lakh with battery financing at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75/km, it added.

This expansion is another step in Mahindra's mission to simplify EV adoption by lowering entry barriers and putting customer choice at the centre of the ownership experience through smarter and flexible ownership options, the company stated.