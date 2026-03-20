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Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India launches 2 new resorts in Maharashtra, MP

The two new properties strengthen the company's presence across Western and Central India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

The additions are aligned with MHRIL's expansion strategy of scaling the portfolio to 12,000 keys by FY30

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday announced addition of 159 rooms to its portfolio through the launch of two new resorts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The launches of Club Mahindra Amba Ghat (Maharashtra) and Club Mahindra Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh) supports FY26's goal of 1,000 new rooms and 12,000 keys by FY30, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a statement.

The two new properties strengthen the company's presence across Western and Central India, it added.

"Destinations such as Amba Ghat and Bandhavgarh reflect the growing preference for immersive, nature-led experiences among today's travellers. At Club Mahindra, we have always believed in identifying and thoughtfully developing emerging leisure destinations for India's evolving base of holidaying families," MHRIL Managing Director & CEO Manoj Bhat said.

 

The additions are aligned with MHRIL's expansion strategy of scaling the portfolio to 12,000 keys by FY30, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahindra Mahindra Group Mahindra Holidays Resorts in India

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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