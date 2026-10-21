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Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q2 profit rises 16.4% to ₹19.71 crore

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q2 profit rises 16.4% to ₹19.71 crore

The company's net profit was ₹16.93 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

PTI Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

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Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Wednesday reported 16.42 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹19.71 crore for the quarter ended September 30. 
The company's net profit was ₹16.93 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing. 
Revenue from operations grew by 9.3 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹784.13 crore compared with ₹717.34 crore in the same period last year. 
"Our domestic business sustained its positive momentum during the quarter. Membership sales grew for the second consecutive quarter, supported by premiumisation and upgrades, while resort revenue continued to deliver double-digit growth and occupancy improved by 220 bps," Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Bhat said.
 
Alongside this momentum, the company continued to strengthen and expand its domestic resort network. 

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"During the quarter, we completed expansions at two resorts and transformed two existing properties, while exiting select resorts based on guest feedback and ratings. Five additional resort transformations are underway, and we expect to add approximately 1,000 keys over the next two quarters. 
"Our development pipeline has also expanded significantly, supporting our progress towards the goal of 10,000 keys by FY30," he added. 
About the company's overseas business, he said, "In our international operations, HCRO (Holiday Club Resorts Oy) delivered a stable performance despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and weakness in the Finnish economy. Overall, consolidated PAT grew by 16.42 per cent year-on-year, reflecting robust financial performance." On Wednesday, the company's shares closed at ₹200.15, up 1.14 per cent on BSE. 

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 5:39 PM IST