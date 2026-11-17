Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has won the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category for its efforts to promote electric last-mile transportation in India. The award, instituted by Prince William, carries a grant of £1 million.

The company said it had sold over 400,000 electric commercial vehicles in India, which have collectively travelled more than 9 billion kilometres and helped avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility with the Earthshot Prize 2026 at the award ceremony, celebrating their contribution to clean and sustainable last-mile transportation. | Image- X- @MahindraLMM MLMML plans to use the prize money to train women drivers, facilitate access to affordable financing and expand charging infrastructure in underserved areas. It will also collaborate with other Earthshot Prize finalists to extend electric rickshaw adoption to more communities.

“Last-mile mobility can deliver environmental and social impact at scale,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, chairman of MLMML and executive director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra. He added that the company’s electric vehicles support livelihoods and micro-entrepreneurship.

The Earthshot Prize recognises five winners annually across different environmental categories, with each receiving £1 million to scale their solutions.