Mahindra Lifespaces eyes ₹45K cr project launches over next 2 years

The company, which reported pre-sales of around ₹3,405 crore in FY26, is targeting aggressive growth through redevelopment projects, joint ventures (JVs) and joint development agreements (JDAs), while remaining focused on its core markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru.

“We have approximately ₹45,000 crore of GDV that we intend to launch over the next 18-24 months. It is an aggressive target,” said Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer–residential, Mahindra Lifespaces.

The planned pipeline comes after the developer added around ₹18,000 crore of GDV in FY26 and reflects its ambition to scale up operations amid increasing consolidation in the housing market.

Singh said the company continues to actively pursue land acquisitions and development opportunities across its focus cities. While new projects are constantly being added, the existing launch pipeline itself is substantial and could increase further as fresh deals are signed.

For FY27, Mahindra Lifespaces expects to launch inventory worth ₹8,000-10,000 crore through five to seven new projects, of which three have already been launched. Recent launches included Mahindra Rainforest in Kanjurmarg with a GDV of ₹Rs 3,000 crore, Mahindra BeaconHill in Mahalaxmi with a GDV of ₹1,650 crore, and Mahindra Citadel in Pune with a GDV of ₹2,500 crore.

The company said initial demand across its recently launched projects has been encouraging despite some moderation in transaction closures.

“We are not seeing a slowdown. But we are seeing people taking more time to close transactions. Customers are taking more time to conclude purchases, but footfalls and interest levels remain strong,” Singh said in the context of the West Asia conflict.

Mahindra Lifespaces remains particularly bullish on MMR, Pune and Bengaluru, citing strong employment generation and infrastructure development in these markets.

“Mumbai is starved of land. The government is, therefore, focused on creating connectivity so that new micro-markets can emerge,” Singh said, adding that the company prefers locations with metro stations, railway connectivity or major highways nearby.

The developer is also exploring opportunities in Navi Mumbai and continues to see redevelopment as a major growth driver within MMR. However, it is not currently looking to enter the slum rehabilitation (SRA) segment.

On market conditions, Singh said the company remains focused on the mid-premium and premium housing segments, where average realisations range between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 per square foot. While luxury housing has witnessed some moderation in volumes, demand in the broader premium segment remains resilient, he said.

The company expects annual price appreciation of around 5-7 per cent across its key markets and believes housing demand will remain supported by urbanisation, job creation and migration to major employment hubs.