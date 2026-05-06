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Mahindra Lifespaces launches Rs 1,650-crore premium Mumbai project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has launched Mahindra BeaconHill, an ultra-premium residential tower in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi with a GDV of Rs 1,650 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces

Earlier, Mahindra Lifespaces’ profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of FY26 grew 5.91 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹90.12 crore amid higher revenues

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

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Mahindra Lifespace Developers has announced the launch of an ultra-premium residential development, Mahindra BeaconHill, in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,650 crore.
 
Mahindra BeaconHill is spread across 1.68 acres and is a standalone 58-storey tower. The project comprises 198 residences, offering 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK homes.
 
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “Mahindra BeaconHill marks our return to South Mumbai, a market that has always valued quality and long-term value. There has been strong demand for a trusted and credible brand like Mahindra Lifespaces in the region, and this development underscores our commitment to delivering homes that combine thoughtful design, exclusivity, and lasting relevance.”
 
 
Singh further added that today’s discerning homebuyers seek modern homes, privacy, and environments that elevate everyday living. “With Mahindra BeaconHill, we are catering to this shift through a low-density, design-led offering crafted for a select few.”
 
Earlier, Mahindra Lifespaces’ profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of FY26 grew 5.91 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹90.12 crore amid higher revenues.

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The company’s revenue from operations during the same period surged from ₹9.24 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹669.62 crore in Q4 FY26.
 
Mahindra Lifespaces, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, reported residential pre-sales of ₹1,633 crore, up 54.78 per cent Y-o-Y, with a carpet area of 1.18 million square feet booked during the quarter. The company’s collections during the quarter under review stood at ₹635 crore, up 36.26 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Additionally, Mumbai recorded housing sales of 14,627 units in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), down 2 per cent year-on-year, according to Real Estate Intelligence Service (REIS) by JLL Research. New launches, meanwhile, grew 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 15,823 units.
 

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Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Mumbai Real Estate

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

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