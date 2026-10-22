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Mahindra Lifespaces' Q2 profit falls 66% despite strong sales growth

Mahindra Lifespaces reported a 65.9 per cent decline in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 16.34 crore, while consolidated sales rose 32 per cent to Rs 1,126 crore during the quarter

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported a 65.9% decline in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹16.34 crore, while H1 residential pre-sales grew 66%.

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL), the real estate venture of the Mahindra group, saw a 65.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). Net profit stood at ₹16.34 crore during the quarter, according to the company’s filing with the BSE on Thursday.
 
Operating revenue jumped 84.6 per cent to ₹32.42 crore from ₹17.56 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total expenses grew 24.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹97.41 crore in Q2FY27, from ₹78.39 crore in the same period last year.
 
On a quarterly basis, the company’s consolidated sales, including those from its residential and integrated cities and industrial clusters (IC&IC) segments, stood at ₹1,126 crore, registering a 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
 
 
The company also made gross development value (GDV) additions of around ₹1,500 crore in the September quarter. For the first half of the financial year (H1FY27), GDV additions stood at ₹7,100 crore, compared with ₹5,200 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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In H1FY27, the firm recorded residential pre-sales of ₹1,988 crore, a 66 per cent increase from a year ago.
 
Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “We have had a great H1 to FY27 with ₹66% growth in pre-sales. We also had successful launches in Rainforest, BeaconHill and Citadel Ph 3 during H1. BD (business development) continues to be robust with ₹7,100 crore of GDV additions. Our IC&IC business has a strong pipeline, expected to close in H2FY27. Strong PAT delivery for H1 and our balance sheet continues to remain healthy.”
 
Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers closed at ₹351.20 apiece on the BSE, up 2.78 per cent at the end of the trading day.
 

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Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Developers Real Estate growth Construction sector

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 8:02 PM IST