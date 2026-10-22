Mahindra Lifespaces' Q2 profit falls 66% despite strong sales growth
Mahindra Lifespaces reported a 65.9 per cent decline in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 16.34 crore, while consolidated sales rose 32 per cent to Rs 1,126 crore during the quarter
Akshat Ayush New Delhi
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Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL), the real estate venture of the Mahindra group, saw a 65.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). Net profit stood at ₹16.34 crore during the quarter, according to the company’s filing with the BSE on Thursday.
Operating revenue jumped 84.6 per cent to ₹32.42 crore from ₹17.56 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses grew 24.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹97.41 crore in Q2FY27, from ₹78.39 crore in the same period last year.
On a quarterly basis, the company’s consolidated sales, including those from its residential and integrated cities and industrial clusters (IC&IC) segments, stood at ₹1,126 crore, registering a 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
The company also made gross development value (GDV) additions of around ₹1,500 crore in the September quarter. For the first half of the financial year (H1FY27), GDV additions stood at ₹7,100 crore, compared with ₹5,200 crore in the corresponding period last year.
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In H1FY27, the firm recorded residential pre-sales of ₹1,988 crore, a 66 per cent increase from a year ago.
Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “We have had a great H1 to FY27 with ₹66% growth in pre-sales. We also had successful launches in Rainforest, BeaconHill and Citadel Ph 3 during H1. BD (business development) continues to be robust with ₹7,100 crore of GDV additions. Our IC&IC business has a strong pipeline, expected to close in H2FY27. Strong PAT delivery for H1 and our balance sheet continues to remain healthy.”
Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers closed at ₹351.20 apiece on the BSE, up 2.78 per cent at the end of the trading day.
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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 8:02 PM IST