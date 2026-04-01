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Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales rise 20% to 45,035 units in March

The home-grown auto major had sold 82,431 vehicles - SUVs, LCVs - in March 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles stood at 24,928 units lst month, a growth of 11 per cent compared to March last year

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said its total sales, including exports, grew 21 per cent year-on-year to 99,969 units in March.

The home-grown auto major had sold 82,431 vehicles - SUVs, LCVs - in March 2025.

SUV domestic sales grew 25 per cent at 60,272 units in the month under review from 48,048 a year ago. The overall SUV sales, including exports, stood at 62,109 units, it said.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles stood at 24,928 units lst month, a growth of 11 per cent compared to March last year.

On a full-year basis, SUV sales were up 20 per cent in FY26 at 6,60,276 units as compared to 5,51,487 units sold in FY25, the company said. 

 

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It reported a 29 per cent year-on-year growth in total tractor sales, including exports, at 45,035 units in March.

The company had sold 34,934 tractors in March, 2025, M&M Ltd said in a statement.

Domestic sales in March 2026 stood at 43,403 units, up 33 per cent year-on-year from 32,582 units in March 2025. However, exports declined 31 per cent to 1,632 units during the month, compared with 2,352 tractors sold in March 2025, it said.

A significant part of this high growth was driven by the full Navratri season falling entirely in March, unlike last year when it was split between March and April, said Veejay Nakra, President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

On a full financial year basis, the company said, the total tractor sales spiked 24 per cent at 5,26,403 units in FY26 against 4,24,641 tractors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Group Tractor Sales Tractors Tractors sales Tractor

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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