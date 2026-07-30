Mahindra's EV arm turns unicorn with ₹322 crore funding, IPO on track
Rs 322-crore funding led by Lightrock values Mahindra Last Mile Mobility at Rs 10,822 crore as the company targets a second-half FY27 listing
Sohini Das Mumbai
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Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has signed a binding agreement to raise about Rs 322 crore for its electric three-wheeler subsidiary, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML), through a funding round led by global impact investor Lightrock. The investment values MLMML at Rs 10,822 crore, making it a unicorn. Existing investors International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the India-Japan Fund (IJF), managed by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF), also participated in the round.
Topics : Mahindra Electronic vehicles IPOs