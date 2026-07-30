Mahindra's EV arm turns unicorn with ₹322 crore funding, IPO on track

The fundraise comes as Mahindra remains on track to list the business in the second half of FY27.

“From an IPO perspective, we remain on track for FY27. It is likely to happen in the second half of the year,” Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Anish Shah said during the company's first-quarter earnings interaction.

Mahindra said the latest funding reflects investor confidence in the electrification growth opportunity. The higher valuation also underscores the company's leadership in the electric three-wheeler market, where it commands around a 40 per cent share of the L5 category.

The business has expanded rapidly, with electric three-wheeler sales increasing six-fold over the past four years. MLMML recorded 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27 and became the first electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in India to cross 100,000 electric three-wheeler sales in FY26. Electric penetration in the L5 three-wheeler segment has increased from 12 per cent to 40 per cent over the past two years.

Welcoming Lightrock as an investor, Shah said the investment marked “a pivotal milestone” for Mahindra's last-mile mobility business and highlighted the “transformative potential” of the group's Growth Gems.

“With Lightrock joining alongside IFC and IJF, MLMML has now achieved unicorn status in the electric vehicle market. This investment brings us closer to our goal of deploying one million EVs on Indian roads by 2031 and solidifies our leadership in the electric commercial vehicle sector,” he said.

Mahindra has indicated that it intends to scale its high-growth businesses before taking them public.