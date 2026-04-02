Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will increase the prices of its non-electric SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 2.5 per cent from April 6.

The company attributed the latest price hike to a combination of cost escalations.

"Mahindra & Mahindra announces an increase in prices of up to 2.5 per cent for its ICE (powered) SUV and CV range, with an average hike of 1.6 per cent across the portfolio," the company said in a statement.

This price increase is effective from April 6, it said.

For the recently introduced XUV7XO, the price hike is expected to come into effect after the delivery to the first 40,000 price-protected bookings, the company said.

Various auto makers including Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor India, BMW, Audi India and Mercedes-Benz have already increased their vehicle prices from April 1 on account of rising input costs.