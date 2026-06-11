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MakeMyTrip adds paid flexible check-in, check-out option for hotel bookings

As per the app, such bookings are available at extra charges across over 10,000 hotels, villas and homestays in India and over 1,000 properties across 20 international destinations

MakeMyTrip

Price and location remain important, but flexibility and confirmed access are also becoming an active part of the booking decision

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

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MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has launched early check-in and late check-out feature on its app, which can be availed by paying extra charges for hotel bookings by users.

As per the app, such bookings are available at extra charges across over 10,000 hotels, villas and homestays in India and over 1,000 properties across 20 international destinations.

"With 53 per cent of domestic travellers arriving before 9 AM and 54 per departing after 3 PM, the feature lets travellers confirm an early or late room slot at the time of booking. Travellers can now confirm an early or late room slot, in three, six, or nine-hour windows, at the time of booking," the company said.

 

According to Abhishek Logani, Chief Business Officer, Hotels, MakeMyTrip, the criteria travellers use to choose stays are evolving.

"Price and location remain important, but flexibility and confirmed access are also becoming an active part of the booking decision. Partners have recognised this shift: early-morning and late-evening inventory that previously went unmonetized now has a structured, revenue-generating use," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : MakeMyTrip hotel business hotel booking

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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