Man Industries and its Saudi arm bag fresh orders worth ₹1,000 crore

Man Industries (India) and its Saudi Arabia-based step-down subsidiary National Pipe Company Ltd (NPC) have bagged fresh orders worth ₹1,000 crore, the company said in a company filing on Thursday.

While Man Industries bagged new orders worth ₹300 crore, NPC has received orders worth ₹700 crore. These orders, comprising orders for various types of pipes, are expected to be delivered within the next six to nine months, the company said.

Man Industries further added that its consolidated unexecuted order book jumped to around ₹4,100 crore following the latest order wins.

“The new contracts reflect strong demand across domestic and international markets and underscore customers' confidence in the technological and execution capabilities of both Man Industries and National Pipe Company," it said.

The development comes almost a month after Man Industries, through its arm Man International Steel Industries Company (MISIC), acquired 100 per cent stake in NPC for $102 million (around ₹981 crore).

The acquisition was part of the company's international expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its global presence in the pipe manufacturing industry, Man Industries had said in May.

Man Industries' share price jumped 0.4 per cent in the opening trade on Thursday on the fresh orders announcement. It was trading at ₹597.50 on BSE at 9.28 am. (will update this at publish time)