Mangalore Refinery Petrochem cancels fuel export tenders after fire at site
MRPL notified buyers that it had withdrawn tenders to export diesel, jet fuel and reformate later this month, according to three company notices
Reuters
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India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Wednesday cancelled three spot export tenders for refined fuels after a fire broke out at a processing unit. MRPL notified buyers that it had withdrawn tenders to export diesel, jet fuel and reformate later this month, according to three company notices. The fire broke out at the coker hydrotreater unit at its 300,000 barrels per day Mangaluru refinery in southern India at around 0730 GMT, the company said, adding that it had been brought under control. "An incident involving rupture of the Cold Separator operating at high pressure in the Coker Hydrotreater Unit occurred at MRPL," the company said, adding one person was injured. The coker hydrotreater unit was affected by the incident, but the rest of the refinery was operating normally, a company spokesperson said.
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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 5:43 PM IST