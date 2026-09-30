Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mangalore Refinery Petrochem cancels fuel export tenders after fire at site

Mangalore Refinery Petrochem cancels fuel export tenders after fire at site

MRPL ​notified buyers ​that it had withdrawn tenders to ​export diesel, jet fuel and reformate later this month, according to three company notices

MRPL, Mangalore refinery

Representative image of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Wednesday cancelled three spot export tenders for refined fuels after a fire broke out ‌at a processing unit. MRPL ​notified buyers ​that it had withdrawn tenders to ​export diesel, jet fuel and reformate later this month, according to three company notices. The fire broke out at the ​coker hydrotreater unit at its 300,000 barrels ‌per day Mangaluru refinery in southern ​India at around 0730 GMT, the company said, adding that it had been brought under control. "An ‌incident involving ​rupture of the ‌Cold Separator operating at high pressure in ‌the Coker Hydrotreater Unit occurred at MRPL," ​the company said, adding one person was injured. The coker hydrotreater unit ​was affected by the incident, but the rest of the refinery ‌was operating normally, a company spokesperson said.
 

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

L&T Transportation Infra vertical secures ₹3,500 cr contracts in Dubai

Canon

India key market for Canon, plans to expand retail network by 2027: CEO

Vedanta

Vedanta raises ₹2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures

real estate, MUFG

ED arrests Vatika Group promoters in ₹154 crore money laundering case

DoorDash opens first India office in Hyderabad

DoorDash opens first India office in Hyderabad, plans 3,000-plus jobs

Topics : Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Company News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsEl Nino impactIND vs WI 2nd ODI live streamingArMee Infotech sharesApple Pay IndiaSwastika Infra sharesSavita Oil Tech ShareDubai Tel Aviv flight emergency landingIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 5:43 PM IST