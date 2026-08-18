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Home / Companies / News / Manipal Health Enterprises to acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru

Manipal Health Enterprises to acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru

Integrated healthcare provider Manipal Health Enterprises on Tuesday said it will acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru for a cash consideration of Rs 130 crore.

Manipal Health Enterprises

Manipal Health Enterprises

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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Integrated healthcare provider Manipal Health Enterprises on Tuesday said it will acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru for a cash consideration of Rs 130 crore.

Manipal Health Enterprises has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Kindorama Healthcare Private Limited for acquiring the entire operations of Kinder Women's Hospital in Doddanekundi in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

Manipal will acquire the entire business operations and assets of Kinder Hospital for a cash consideration of Rs 130 crore. The transaction does not entail acquisition of shares, it said  The addition of Kinder Hospital will help consolidate Manipal Hospitals' position in one of Bengaluru's fast-growing healthcare markets, while further expanding access to its clinical expertise and capabilities.

 

"The acquisition of Kinder Women's Hospital strengthens our presence in Bengaluru's fast-growing Whitefield micro-market and complements our existing healthcare ecosystem in the region. We remain committed to building on our clinical expertise and capabilities to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care to the communities we serve," Manipal Health Enterprises Managing Director and CEO Dilip Jose said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Manipal hospitals Manipal healthcare

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 6:17 PM IST