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Home / Companies / News / Manipal Health to buy 100-bed Kinder Women's Hospital for ₹130 crore

Manipal Health to buy 100-bed Kinder Women's Hospital for ₹130 crore

Deal strengthens hospital chain's presence in Bengaluru's Whitefield; follows recent IPO and acquisition-led expansion

Manipal Health Enterprises

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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Manipal Health Enterprises (MHEL) will acquire the 100-bed Kinder Women’s Hospital in Bengaluru for ₹130 crore in cash, continuing with selective acquisitions even as the hospital chain shifts its expansion strategy towards organic growth following a series of large buyouts.
 
The company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Kindorama Healthcare Private Limited to acquire the entire operations and assets of the hospital in Doddanekundi in Bengaluru’s Whitefield region. The transaction does not involve the acquisition of shares and is expected to be completed within 90 days, subject to statutory and customary approvals.
 
Commissioned in 2022, Kinder Hospital will add to Manipal’s sizeable presence in Bengaluru, particularly the fast-growing Whitefield micro-market, where the chain already operates larger hospitals.
 
 
“The acquisition of Kinder Women’s Hospital strengthens our presence in Bengaluru’s fast-growing Whitefield micro-market and complements our existing healthcare ecosystem in the region,” Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer, Manipal Health Enterprises, said.
 
The deal comes within weeks of Manipal Health’s stock-market debut. Its ₹9,275-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised an ₹8,000-crore fresh issue, with a substantial portion of the proceeds earmarked for repayment of borrowings and ₹574 crore for the acquisition of a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals.

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In an interview with Business Standard ahead of the IPO, Jose had said the fundraise could theoretically make the company net-debt-free, giving it balance-sheet flexibility to pursue acquisitions when attractive opportunities emerged.
 
“We don’t have to wait to raise financing if a good hospital comes up,” Jose had said, while indicating that future expansion would be more organic-led after the acquisition spree of the past few years.
 
Manipal has added around 5,500 beds across 31 hospitals through acquisitions over the past five years. Its major deals included Columbia Asia, Vikram Hospital, AMRI Hospitals, Medica Synergie and, most recently, Sahyadri Hospitals. Jose had indicated that Sahyadri was probably the last immediately available hospital asset of meaningful scale, although the company continued to evaluate opportunities in markets including Kerala, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region.
 
At the time of the IPO, Manipal operated 49 hospitals with 13,037 licensed beds and planned to invest around ₹4,000 crore to add roughly 2,400 beds over the next three to four years. Jose had separately told Business Standard that the company had line of sight on around 3,000 additional beds over three years, including projects in Mumbai’s Juhu, Pune, Raipur and Bengaluru.
 
The Kinder acquisition takes Manipal’s network to 51 hospitals and more than 13,500 licensed beds across 14 states and Union Territories, according to the company. It serves around eight million patients annually and has more than 11,000 doctors and 25,000 employees.
 
The acquisition also reinforces Bengaluru as one of Manipal’s core markets. Jose had earlier said the chain operated 14 hospitals in the city, with its upcoming Budigere facility expected to take its Bengaluru network towards 3,000 beds.
 
The Kinder transaction is relatively small compared with Manipal’s recent large acquisitions, suggesting the company is continuing to pursue bolt-on opportunities that strengthen its position in existing markets alongside its planned organic capacity expansion.
 

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Topics : Manipal healthcare hospitals IPOs

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:16 PM IST