Friday, November 06, 2026 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Marico to acquire 51% stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures for ₹35 crore

Marico to acquire 51% stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures for ₹35 crore

The FMCG major will acquire the stake through primary subscription and retain the right to purchase the remaining equity after three years, subject to certain conditions

Marico

Marico will acquire a 51% stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures for up to ₹35 crore to strengthen its international business. | Photo: Shutterstock

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marico has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of up to ₹35 crore in an all-cash deal, as part of its strategy to strengthen its international business.
 
It will acquire 51 per cent of Bonorizon’s equity share capital and voting rights through primary subscription, subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements, it said in an exchange filing.
 
It added that the acquisition would be completed within 90 days from the date of signing the definitive agreements, subject to customary closing conditions.
 
Marico will also have the right to acquire the remaining equity share capital and voting rights in Bonorizon after three years from the date of signing the definitive agreements.
 
 
“The consideration for the additional stake will be determined at that time, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, requisite approvals and other terms and conditions under the agreements,” the filing added.
 

More From This Section

Board Meeting

This Samvat, can large companies learn to think like entrepreneurs?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment board to meet on November 12, may consider share buyback

Tata power

Singapore court orders seizure, sale of Tata Power's subsidiary shares

Rakshit Hargave

Britannia to closely watch Reliance Consumer's entry into biscuit market

angan guha

Angan Guha rejoins Wipro as CEO of its Americas 2 unit, effective Dec 8

Topics : Marico acquisition FMCGs

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveMuhurat Trading TimeStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Astral share priceSilver on DhanterasThermax Share PriceCA Foundation Results TodayGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 9:57 PM IST