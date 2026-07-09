Marico to remain focused on strengthening growth engines in FY27: Mariwala

"While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties persist, we enter the new year with confidence, supported by a resilient business model, strong brands, and an agile organisation.

Our long-term vision remains unchanged: to deliver profitable growth, create enduring stakeholder value, and make a meaningful difference to society," he wrote to shareholders in the annual report.

He said the company's growth engines for the next decade are digital-first, premium, and globally scalable brands in multiple markets, without compromising Marico's DNA of disciplined value creation.

The company's strategic vision, he said, remains anchored in delivering sustainable and profitable growth by keeping a close eye on evolving consumer needs and operating with agility in a dynamic environment.

Marico will focus on its strategy, which aims at category leadership, premiumisation, market expansion, and digital enablement, to continue guiding its priorities and investments, supported by disciplined execution.

While talking about the company's FY26 performance, he said it marked an important milestone in Marico's growth journey, with the company delivering multi-year-high consolidated revenue growth, volume growth in its India business, and constant-currency growth in international markets.

"As we build on this momentum, we remain sharply focused on our Vision 2030 aspirations, guided by a clear roadmap rooted in innovation, purposeful brand building, and operational excellence," Mariwala said.

Its annual report also talked about advancing its Vision 2030. The company said that, guided by its long-term purpose, Marico is advancing with conviction towards Vision 2030—to become one of India's largest, diversified, digital-first consumer goods companies. At the heart of this journey is its '20K by 2030' aspiration, underpinned by four strategic growth vectors.