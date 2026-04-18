Marriott debuts Autograph Collection brand in India with Karnal hotel

Global hospitality major Marriott International launched its first Autograph Collection branded hotel in India on Saturday - a 176-key collector’s palace property in Karnal near Delhi.

Noormahal, owned by Col. Manbeer Choudhary and Mrs Binny Choudhary - descendants of Maharaja Ranjit Singh - is situated on Grand Trunk Road. The hotel houses one of the region’s most extensive art and artefact collections.

The launch marks the introduction of the 19th brand of the world’s largest hotel chain in India and the 220th Marriott hotel in the country. Marriott has about 30 brands operating across different categories worldwide. The Autograph Collection comprises over 360 hotels in more than 55 countries.

“Autograph Collection Hotels are a product of clear vision, designed with heart, and express a strong sense of place. NoorMahal embodies all of that, making it the ideal debut for the brand in India," said Kiran Andicot, senior vice president, South Asia, Marriott International.

"This launch also marks the introduction of our 19th Marriott Bonvoy brand in the country, reflecting the continued evolution and depth of our portfolio. As Indian travelers increasingly seek stays that are distinctive, design-led, and rooted in cultural authenticity, Autograph Collection arrives at moment of strong relevance for the market,” Andicot added. Meanwhile, the Karnal-based property is also emerging as an attractive spot for weddings in the area. To address this growing avenue, it also offers over 30,000 sq ft of open and banquet space. The property also serves as a resting spot and gateway to popular destinations including Amritsar and Patiala in Punjab, Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh, and Dehradun and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

Last year, Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, had stated that he expects India to become its third-largest market within five years, as the country’s travel and hospitality sector continues to witness strong growth.

"We will continue the momentum we enjoy in the upper, upscale, and luxury segment. We will also look at the lower end of the chain scales and create more opportunities for the value-conscious inbound international traveller and the domestic traveller," he had said.