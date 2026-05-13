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Home / Companies / News / Maruti commits ₹1,372 cr on green logistics, crosses 3 mn rail dispatches

Maruti commits ₹1,372 cr on green logistics, crosses 3 mn rail dispatches

The company, which crossed 3 million cumulative vehicle dispatches through railways, currently has 26.5 per cent of its total dispatches coming from rail outbound logistics

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it has committed ₹1,372 crore towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure, as it aims to increase share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by 2030-31.

The company, which crossed 3 million cumulative vehicle dispatches through railways, currently has 26.5 per cent of its total dispatches coming from rail outbound logistics, said Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL)  "Since 2014, our rail-based vehicle dispatches have increased ninefold in volume, now contributing 26.5 per cent of the company's total vehicle dispatches. Maruti Suzuki has committed over ₹1,372 crore towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure," MSIL Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said.

 

This includes development of in-plant railway sidings at the company's Hansalpur and Manesar manufacturing facilities, rail yards set-up at key logistics hubs, procurement of specialised automotive rakes, and supporting multiple infrastructure upgrades, he added.

Going forward, Takeuchi said, "We aim to increase the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY2030-31 and plan to establish an in-plant siding at our new Kharkhoda facility."  This would further help reduce carbon footprint, lower fuel consumption, and ease overall road congestion, he added.

Over the past decade, Maruti Suzuki India said it has systematically scaled up the share of rail in outbound logistics from per cent in 2014-15 to 26.5 per cent in FY 2025-26. The progression from 2 million to 3 million cumulative rail-based vehicle dispatches has been "attained in just 21 months, making it the fastest million for Maruti Suzuki's operations", the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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