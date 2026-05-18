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Maruti starts production at 2nd plant of Kharkhoda facility in Haryana

The second plant has an annual production capacity of 250,000 units, taking the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 500,000 units

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic PV wholesales stood at 174,529 units in January, registering a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.5 per cent

The company currently produces compact SUV Brezza and mid-SUV Victoris at the facility

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday announced the start of commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.

The second plant has an annual production capacity of 250,000 units, taking the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 500,000 units, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

With the new capacity coming in, the company's overall annual production capacity across its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat stands at 2.65 million units, it added.

When fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will be among parent Suzuki's largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations with capacity to produce 1 million vehicles per annum, the company said.

 

The country's largest carmaker had earlier indicated its plan to add 500,000 units of capacity in FY 2026-27.

The company currently produces compact SUV Brezza and mid-SUV Victoris at the facility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Maruti Suzuki Auto Haryana

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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