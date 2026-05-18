Maruti Suzuki commences production at second unit of Kharkhoda facility

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country's largest carmaker, on Monday announced the commencement of commercial production at the second unit of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.

The second unit has an annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units. The first unit, which can also produce 250,000 units per year, had started production in February 2025.

MSIL now has a total annual manufacturing capacity of 2.65 million units spread across its four plants. Its Gurugram plant can annually produce 0.5 million units, the Manesar plant can produce 0.9 million units, the Hansalpur plant can churn out 0.75 million units, and the Kharkhoda plant can produce 0.5 million units, the company stated.

"Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will be among Suzuki’s largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations, with the capacity to produce 1 million vehicles per annum," it mentioned.

Currently, only two MSIL models — Brezza and Victoris — are produced at the Kharkhoda facility.

Earlier this year, MSIL had talked about its plan to add 500,000 units of annual capacity in FY27.

On April 28, MSIL Chairman R C Bhargava had said the company’s growth was being constrained by manufacturing capacity rather than demand, with factories operating at full utilisation amid a large order backlog.

Speaking during the company’s FY26 post-results interaction, Bhargava had said MSIL's growth was “more or less determined by our ability to add capacity and continue to run at 100 per cent”. He had added that the company was operating with “very low inventories” while pending bookings remained high.

Bhargava also underlined that existing plants were already stretched. “Even today, to reach sales of over 24,00,000 units, we are running virtually at 100 per cent and we have a backlog and very low inventories,” he had said on April 28.