Maruti Suzuki commissions first green hydrogen plant at Manesar facility

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana, marking the automaker's first such plant as it looks to reduce fossil-fuel use in manufacturing.

The pilot plant will use surplus solar power generated at the Manesar facility during holidays to produce green hydrogen. The hydrogen will be stored and subsequently blended with natural gas for use as process fuel in manufacturing operations, the company said in an exchange filing.

The move is aimed at improving the utilisation of renewable power that would otherwise remain unused. Maruti Suzuki plans to scale up green hydrogen adoption across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat based on the learnings from the pilot.

Maruti's wider clean-energy push

ALSO READ: Oracle job cuts hit middle managers, workers over 40 in cloud unit The hydrogen project is part of a broader shift by Maruti Suzuki towards multiple renewable-energy sources for its manufacturing operations. The company is also expanding solar power, using renewable electricity procurement and power purchase agreements, and developing biogas and battery storage capacity.

Maruti Suzuki is in the advanced stages of setting up a 10-tonnes-per-day biogas plant at its Kharkhoda facility, while it has already commissioned a 1 MWh battery energy storage system there. The company board has also approved four compressed biogas projects with a budget of ₹561 crore.

In June, Maruti Suzuki said it planned to invest ₹925 crore by FY31 towards green-energy initiatives, including biogas projects.

Target to more than halve manufacturing emissions

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company's competitive position as a manufacturing hub would increasingly depend not just on cost and quality but also on the carbon intensity of production.

“The commissioning of our 300 kW green hydrogen plant is aligned with the government of India’s Green Hydrogen Mission. This, along with expansion of solar, biogas and installation of battery energy storage system reflects our commitment to transition to cleaner and sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

The company aims to reduce its manufacturing carbon footprint from the current 615,000 tonnes to 266,000 tonnes by FY2030-31, according to the release.