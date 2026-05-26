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Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki India adopts WFH, travel curbs amid West Asia conflict

Maruti Suzuki India adopts WFH, travel curbs amid West Asia conflict

As on March 31, 2025, MSIL had 19,966 regular employees and 33,811 non-regular employees on its rolls, as per the company's annual report

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo)

Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday announced work-from-home arrangements, restrictions on foreign and domestic travel, promotion of carpooling and public transport, and energy-saving steps across offices and homes as part of austerity measures amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
 
As on March 31, 2025, MSIL had 19,966 regular employees and 33,811 non-regular employees on its rolls, as per the company's annual report.
 
In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, MSIL stated that it has “placed immense importance on the Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call for austerity as well as the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war”.
 
 
The automaker said management would conduct business “in the most productive and efficient manner, minimising the use of petroleum products and foreign currency expenditure” both during crises and under normal business conditions.
 
Calling it “a timely opportunity to revisit and re-examine all our processes”, the company said it would make efforts to improve efficiency “across all our business operations, whether it is for national objectives or our own health of business”.

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As part of the measures, MSIL said work-from-home has been implemented for employees wherever operationally feasible in order to reduce commute-related fuel consumption. The company said the step is aligned with its existing remote working policy.
 
The company has also decided to tighten travel norms. “Foreign travel to be avoided unless critical for business requirements,” the statement said, adding that virtual meetings would now be the preferred mode of engagement while domestic travel would also be minimised.
 
MSIL further urged employees and business partners to adopt sustainable commuting practices such as carpooling and the use of public transport wherever practical.
 
The company also stressed energy conservation across offices and homes, asking employees to optimise the use of air conditioners, fans, and lighting systems.
 
MSIL's statement comes at a time when rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have increased concerns over crude oil prices and India’s import bill, prompting companies to review operating costs and energy usage.

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Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India West Asia and the Gulf US Iran tensions

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:20 PM IST

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