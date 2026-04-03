Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is aiming to scale up its service network to around 8,000 touchpoints by FY 2030-31, its Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Friday.

The company added 502 new service touchpoints in FY 2025-26, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

"As our customers are spread across the nation and their requirements continue to evolve, we are continuously innovating and expanding our service touchpoints... Currently, we have 5,926 touchpoints, and we aim to expand this network to around 8,000 touchpoints by FY 2030-31," Takeuchi said.

Noting that for a car customer, nothing gives more comfort than knowing that they can easily find a service touchpoint and spare parts whenever and wherever they need them, he said the company's service touchpoint is always within reach.

Customers can visit a workshop, opt for doorstep service, get their vehicle serviced at locations they frequently visit, or seek service support during a road trip, Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki India said its newly added service touchpoints in FY26 comprise a mix of formats, including ARENA and NEXA workshops, Maruti Suzuki Sales and Service Points (MSSSP), service-on-Wheels and bodyshop-on-wheels.

Last month the company had announced that it would invest Rs 10,189 crore to set up 2.5 lakh production capacity in the first phase at its new manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

MSIL has set a target of achieving 40 lakh annual production capacity by FY2030-31.