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Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki India starts FY27 with increase in market share to 42%

Maruti Suzuki India starts FY27 with increase in market share to 42%

According to industry estimates, the company, which posted a record domestic sales of 1,91,122 units in April, gained nearly 3 percentage points in market share the month

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki logo

The company's previous highest domestic sales were in December 2025 at 1,82,165 units. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, has started the new fiscal 2026-27 with a 42 per cent market share, increasing from 39 per cent in the previous fiscal.

According to industry estimates, the company, which posted a record domestic sales of 1,91,122 units in April, gained nearly 3 percentage points in market share the month.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, told PTI that although the company's increase in market share has been led by its passenger cars, SUVs have also made a significant contribution.

"We started the new fiscal with a bang in April with record sales and also gained market share," he said.

 

The company's previous highest domestic sales were in December 2025 at 1,82,165 units.

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Its passenger car sales were at 96,725 units in April this year as against 68,244 units in the same month last year.

"In SUV, we have done an all-time high of 55,065 units in April with a growth of 141.6 per cent over last year. We are almost close to the pole position," Banerjee noted.

As for the sales of small cars comprising models Alto, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR, he said, "We have grown by 74.4 per cent."  Carmakers had started the new fiscal on a strong note with an estimated 4.5 lakh units of passenger vehicles sold in April in the domestic market, up 27 per cent as compared to 3.54 lakh units in April last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Auto industry

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First Published: May 03 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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