Maruti Suzuki India total sales rise 24% to 236,000 units in September

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday reported a 24.4 per cent rise in total sales at 2,36,013 units in September, as compared to 1,89,665 units in the same month last year.

The total figure includes domestic, exports and sales to other original equipment manufacturers.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose nearly 37 per cent to 1,81,838 units last month from 1,32,820 units a year ago, a regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki India said.

Total domestic sales, including LCVs (light commercial vehicles), were at 1,85,252 units in September as against 1,35,711 units a year ago, the company said.

Total exports increased to 44,219 units in September from 42,204 units in the same month last year.

Sales of mini, compact and mid-sized cars, including Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, S-Presso, Swift and WagonR rose to 91,887 units last month from 74,090 units in September 2025.

Sales of utility vehicles consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, were at 78,911 units as compared to 48,695 units in the same month a year ago.

The company said sales of Eeco vans stood at 11,040 units last month as compared to 10,035 units in September 2025.

Sales of LCV Super Carry stood at 3,414 units as compared to 2,891 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India added.