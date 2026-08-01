Maruti Suzuki logs record July domestic PV sales; jumps 34% to 241,421 unit

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Saturday reported a 34 per cent rise in total sales at 2,41,421 units in July as compared to 1,80,526 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,96,203 units last month as compared to 1,37,776 units in July 2025, a growth of 43.4 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

In July 2026, the company clocked its best-ever passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market.

Total domestic sales, including LCVs, reached an all-time high of 2,00,123 units, the company said.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were at 12,634 units as compared to 6,822 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of compact car, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose at 90,822 units last month as compared to 65,840 units in July 2025.

Sales of utility vehicles consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, were at 78,851 units as compared to 52,773 units in the same month a year ago.

The company said sales of van Eeco stood at 13,896 units last month as compared to 12,341 units in July 2025.

Sales of light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry stood at 3,920 units as compared to 2,794 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India added.