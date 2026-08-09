Maruti Suzuki posts record sales, eyes faster path to next million vehicles

The country’s largest carmaker sold a record 24.22 lakh vehicles in FY26, while exports touched an all-time high of 4.47 lakh units, marking its third consecutive year of crossing the 2 million annual sales mark.

R C Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, credited recent goods and services tax (GST) reforms with giving fresh momentum to the automobile sector and the broader economy.

“We are in the process of making as accurate an estimate as possible of the likely growth of the car market in the next five years. Presently, we are estimating that the car industry would grow to 6.1 to 6.3 million units by FY 2030-31 and that the share of the small car market would grow significantly faster than its pace of growth in the last five years,” Bhargava added.

Bhargava also addressed the company’s sustainability plans, pointing to biogas as a key part of India’s path to net zero. He argued that biogas produced from locally available resources could replace imported compressed natural gas (CNG) with a clean, zero-import energy source while also yielding useful by-products. The Maruti Suzuki board has approved an initial phase of four biogas plants at a cost of Rs 561 crore. The company said it hoped to scale up investment in biogas production and distribution as it gained more experience with the technology, a move it expected would reduce reliance on CNG and coal-based power.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, said the company’s confidence in its medium-term outlook had prompted it to accelerate capacity expansion, with 500,000 units of additional manufacturing capacity added during FY27. He noted that customer preferences were shifting quickly and that Maruti Suzuki planned to launch seven new SUVs over the next five years to expand its presence in the segment.

Takeuchi framed the company’s growth within India’s broader ambitions, saying the automobile industry had a role to play as the country worked towards developed-nation status by 2047 through manufacturing, exports, technology development, job creation, skills training and sustainable mobility.