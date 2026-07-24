Maruti Suzuki targets 25-30% SUV sales growth in FY27 on Brezza, launches

Maruti Suzuki India is targeting a 25-30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales in financial year 2027 (FY27), riding on the refreshed Brezza, recently launched models and additional production from its Kharkhoda plant. The country’s largest carmaker sold over 522,000 SUVs in FY26. A 25-30 per cent increase would take its FY27 SUV volumes to roughly 653,000-679,000 units. “This year, in the SUV segment, our growth will be somewhere between 25 and 30 per cent. We are targeting significant growth. It will not be based only on the new models, but on a combination of the Victoris and the brands we have created,” Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, told Business Standard.

SUVs accounted for around 30 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s sales in the first quarter of FY27, up from 12 per cent in FY23. The company’s share of India’s SUV market crossed 20 per cent during the June quarter.

The company on Friday launched the new Brezza with an expanded powertrain line-up comprising a one-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and an S-CNG option.

The introductory price for the new Brezza starts at ₹7.3 lakh. It competes with several key compact-SUV rivals, including the Tata Nexon at ₹7.39 lakh, Kia Sonet at ₹7.41 lakh, Skoda Kylaq at ₹7.59 lakh, Mahindra XUV 3XO at ₹7.79 lakh and Hyundai Venue at ₹8 lakh. It is, however, priced above the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, which start at ₹5.65 lakh and ₹5.81 lakh, respectively.

Banerjee expects the turbo variant to perform strongly, although the powertrain mix could vary across markets.

However, the eventual sales mix would also be influenced by production constraints. Brezza production has been shifted entirely to the Kharkhoda facility, which also manufactures the Victoris. Maruti Suzuki will have to balance the output of the two models depending on demand and component availability.

Banerjee said the powertrain mix would also depend on production availability. Maruti Suzuki commissioned Kharkhoda’s second 250,000-unit plant in May, taking capacity at the facility to 500,000 units, while another 250,000-unit plant is expected to come on stream during FY27. The Brezza and Victoris are produced at Kharkhoda, requiring the company to balance output between the two models.

The separate longer-term plan is to take Kharkhoda to one million units annually once fully operational.

Banerjee estimated that the company may have lost sales of nearly 100,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of FY26 because it could not meet demand. The subsequent improvement in market share during Q1FY27 was largely driven by better vehicle availability after production began ramping up at Kharkhoda, he added.

The Brezza has more than 1.4 million customers and is one of Maruti Suzuki’s key products in the compact-SUV segment. Banerjee, however, rejected the view that compact SUVs would eventually replace hatchbacks.“All body forms will remain in the market. SUVs have certain advantages, but there is a set of customers that likes the shape of hatchbacks. The Baleno continues to have a large and loyal customer base,” he said.