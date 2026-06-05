Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹925 cr by FY31 towards green energy initiatives

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it plans to invest ₹925 crore by FY 2030-31 towards green energy initiatives, including two biogas projects.

The company will set up a 10 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) biogas plant at its Kharkhoda facility, which will be commissioned within FY 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

As the second initiative, the company has expanded the capacity of the biogas plant at its Manesar facility, from 0.2 TPD to 0.7 TPD, it added.

"Maruti Suzuki will be investing ₹150 crore for these two projects, underscoring its long-term vision to integrate renewable energy solutions into its operations," the statement said.

The company's biogas initiatives are aligned with the government's broader 'Waste-to-Wealth' mission, it added.

A host of measures across its business operations, including expansion of biogas and solar power capacities have been undertaken in a bid to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the company said.

"Maruti Suzuki plans to invest ₹925 crore towards green energy initiatives by FY 2030-31," it added.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has been consistently working on initiatives aimed at reducing fossil fuel consumption and oil import dependence.

"In line with this, we are setting up a new 10 Tonnes Per Day biogas plant at the Kharkhoda facility as well as expanding the existing biogas plant at Manesar facility," he added.

At a time when the world is navigating an increasingly uncertain energy landscape, such initiatives assume greater significance, Takeuchi noted.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for reducing dependence on fossil fuels, Takeuchi said, "The commissioning of our biogas project comes at an appropriate time. It enables us to contribute, in a modest but meaningful way, to the current national priority alongside several other ongoing efforts.