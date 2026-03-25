Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it plans to scale up rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY31, up from the current 26 per cent.

The company's Manesar in-plant railway siding has reached 100,000 vehicle dispatches since the start of operations in June 2025, the company said in a statement.

It has resulted in an estimated avoidance of 16,800 metric tonnes CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent), it added.

"In CY 2025, the company set a record by dispatching over 5.85 lakh vehicles through railways. Interestingly, in the past decade, our share of rail mode in outbound logistics has grown exponentially, from 5 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2025," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said, Further, he said, "We aim to scale up rail-based vehicle dispatches from the current 26 per cent to 35 per cent by FY 2030-31, in line with our commitment to build efficient and sustainable logistics and contribute to India's net-zero ambition." The company's Manesar railway siding is India's largest automobile in-plant railway facility and the second PM GatiShakti in-plant terminal for both the auto industry and the company, after the Gujarat railway siding, the statement said.

Through this in-plant railway siding, the company is servicing 380 cities from 17 hubs via a dedicated hub and spoke model, it added.