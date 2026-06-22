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Maruti Suzuki to set up advanced manufacturing labs at 5 Gujarat ITIs

Maruti Suzuki will establish Advanced Manufacturing Labs at five ITIs in Gujarat to strengthen industry-ready skills and support the state's expanding automotive manufacturing ecosystem

Maruti Suzuki

Currently MSIL supports 31 ITIs across India in manufacturing-related trades | Photo: X@Maruti_Corp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it will set up advanced manufacturing labs at five Industrial Training Institutes in Gujarat.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Government of Gujarat, for the purpose, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The Advanced Manufacturing Labs (AMLs) will be sent up at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Palanpur, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Godhra, and Dahod, it added.

"Through Advanced Manufacturing Labs, we are equipping students with experiential learning and confidence in modern equipment, nurturing professionals who can seamlessly integrate into the evolving automotive ecosystem," MSIL Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti said.

 

Noting that the company has a robust plan to expand manufacturing operations in the state, he says each expansion brings with it a new industrial ecosystem, one that demands skilled and future-ready workforce.

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"The Advanced Manufacturing Labs will play a pivotal role in meeting this latent need and ensuring that talent is ready to meet the industry demands," Bharti added.

By setting up Advanced Manufacturing Labs in Gujarat's ITIs, Maruti Suzuki is bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements, Stuti Charan, IAS, Director, DET, Government of Gujarat, said.

Currently MSIL supports 31 ITIs across India in manufacturing-related trades.

It has set up 18 AMLs across the country and with the addition of five in Gujarat, the company will operate 23 AMLs across seven states and union territories, including Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Gujarat

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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