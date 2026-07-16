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Maruti to contest Raipur consumer court order over E20-compatible vehicle

Maruti Suzuki will challenge a Raipur consumer court order directing it to replace a customer's vehicle, saying the car was E20-compatible and the fuel was contaminated

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will challenge an order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, that directed the company to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20 compatible vehicle, citing fuel contamination.
 
The car in the case was an E20-compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel, and there is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.
 
"We have learnt of an order by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, wherein Maruti Suzuki has been directed to replace the customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible vehicle," it said.
 
 
The car in this case was an E20 compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner's manual, it added.
 
"There is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle. Several other relevant facts have also not been reflected in the order," the company asserted.

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The statement further said, "Maruti Suzuki will take necessary steps to challenge the impugned order before appropriate higher forum in accordance with law."
 
The company remains fully committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction through robust engineering, processes and systems, it noted.
 
According to reports, the consumer court had ruled in favour of the customer who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol and directed Maruti Suzuki to replace the complainant's Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model or refund the purchase price.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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