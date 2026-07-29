Marvell to invest $250 million, double India workforce in 3 years

As part of this investment, Marvell plans to double its headcount over the next three years and is unveiling a new wing at its Bengaluru office while expanding its presence in Hyderabad. The expanded footprint will strengthen the company's global innovation network, supporting the design and development of advanced semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud and data infrastructure applications.

"India has become a strategic hub of engineering excellence for Marvell, playing a critical role in advancing the infrastructure technologies that power the world's leading hyperscalers and cloud providers," said Navin Bishnoi, vice president and India country manager at Marvell. "As we celebrate 20 years in India, we remain committed to expanding R&D investments, strengthening the country's semiconductor ecosystem and developing the next generation of technology talent."

Marvell established operations in Bengaluru in 2006 and has since grown India into the company's second-largest R&D organisation worldwide. Teams across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad have developed deep expertise in advanced process technologies (2 nm and beyond), high-speed analogue IP, subsystem design, software-firmware development and end-to-end silicon development. Today, Marvell India contributes across numerous technology platforms, with its employees holding multiple patents. It is playing a leading role in applying advanced AI tools to accelerate engineering productivity and innovation.

Beyond technology development, Marvell continues to invest in the long-term growth of India's semiconductor ecosystem through collaboration with universities, startups, industry associations and government organisations. It also works with emerging startups through mentorship and strategic collaborations in areas aligned with the company's technology and product portfolios.

During a company event, Marvell underscored its commitment to developing future engineering talent through its Marvell Scholarship for Technical and Engineering Merit (MSTEM) programme. It is an initiative designed to help cultivate the next generation of AI and semiconductor innovators through financial support, hands-on industry experience and exposure to real-world technology development.