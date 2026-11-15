Sunday, November 15, 2026 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Max Estates gets HARERA nod for ₹4,000 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Max Estates gets HARERA nod for ₹4,000 crore luxury project in Gurugram

The Bungalows, spread across 7.25 acres in Gurugram's Sector 59, will feature 243 luxury residences across two towers, with an estimated gross development value of ₹4,000 crore

Sahil Vachani, MD & CEO, Max Estates

Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director, Max Estates.

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Max Estates has received registration from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) for its luxury residential project, The Bungalows, in Gurugram. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹4,000 crore, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
 
“The Bungalows is our interpretation of luxury. It is a timeless concept and the next step in our Live Well journey, after intergenerational living, senior living, forest living and downtown living,” Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director, Max Estates Limited, said.
 
“With our focus firmly on NCR, Max Estates has always aspired to innovate, and with The Bungalows we are redefining what luxury means,” he added.
 
 
The project received HARERA registration on November 6, 2026, under registration number RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1099/831/2026/71.
 
The project is spread across approximately 7.25 acres in Sector 59, near Golf Course Extension Road, and will have 243 residences across two standalone towers. It is the latest addition to Max Estates' LiveWell portfolio.

Also Read

Smog, Ghaziabad Pollution

Gurugram to install 300 ANPR cameras to enforce 'no PUC, no fuel' rule

Education, Students, foreign students

Japan attracts MBA aspirants reconsidering US, Europe: GLOBIS chief

real estate developers, Realty sector

KW Group buys 1.5-acre land in Ghaziabad ₹134 cr to build luxury homes

Mumbai Real Estate

Land deals fall 23% in 9M 2026 as developers shift towards JDAs: Anarock

India economy

India's wealthy pivot to real estate as stock market returns cool off

 
The residences will be offered as bare shells, allowing buyers to design their interiors within approved technical and structural guidelines.
 
Morphogenesis is the project's architect, while Cape Town-based Craig Kaplan Architects is working as the design adviser. Oracles Landscape is responsible for the gardens, while Studio IAAD is handling the interiors.
 
Earlier in March, Max Estates had also received UP RERA approval for Max One, its development around Max Towers in Sector 16B, Noida.
 

More From This Section

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for lung cancer drug Binimetinib

Noel Tata

Noel Tata questions big investments as $185 billion group feud deepens

ONGC

ONGC takes over disputed Cambay block from Vedanta after court ruling

Automakers, car makers, cars, automobile manufacturers, auto industry

Motherson eyes bigger India play with global technologies to drive growth

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Zomato-parent Eternal reworks 2030 EV delivery target amid fleet expansion

Topics : Real Estate Gurugram luxury homes

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 4:27 PM IST