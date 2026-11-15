Max Estates gets HARERA nod for ₹4,000 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Max Estates has received registration from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) for its luxury residential project, The Bungalows, in Gurugram. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹4,000 crore, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Bungalows is our interpretation of luxury. It is a timeless concept and the next step in our Live Well journey, after intergenerational living, senior living, forest living and downtown living,” Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director, Max Estates Limited, said.

“With our focus firmly on NCR, Max Estates has always aspired to innovate, and with The Bungalows we are redefining what luxury means,” he added.

The project received HARERA registration on November 6, 2026, under registration number RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1099/831/2026/71.

The project is spread across approximately 7.25 acres in Sector 59, near Golf Course Extension Road, and will have 243 residences across two standalone towers. It is the latest addition to Max Estates' LiveWell portfolio.

The residences will be offered as bare shells, allowing buyers to design their interiors within approved technical and structural guidelines.

Morphogenesis is the project's architect, while Cape Town-based Craig Kaplan Architects is working as the design adviser. Oracles Landscape is responsible for the gardens, while Studio IAAD is handling the interiors.

Earlier in March, Max Estates had also received UP RERA approval for Max One, its development around Max Towers in Sector 16B, Noida.