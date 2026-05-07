McKinsey renews Mumbai BKC office lease at Rs 2.58 crore monthly rent

Consulting firm McKinsey & Company’s India arm has renewed its office lease at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), India’s costliest business district, at a monthly rent of Rs 2.58 crore.

According to deal-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, McKinsey & Company India LLP has renewed the lease for over 35,520 square feet of office space in the building Maker Maxity for 10 years.

The leased premises are spread across the ground, first, second and ninth floors of the building’s North Avenue tower. McKinsey will pay Rs 759 per square foot a month for the ground-floor units and Rs 705 per square foot a month for the second- and ninth-floor spaces. The rent will escalate by 5 per cent every year.

This is one of the costliest deals in BKC in terms of per-square-foot rent. Apart from McKinsey, the top five deals in BKC include Tesla at Rs 881 per square foot, Optiver India at Rs 822 per square foot, BNP Paribas at Rs 811 per square foot, Qatar National Bank at Rs 775 per square foot, and Apple at Rs 739 per square foot. Four of these five deals, excluding Optiver India, have taken place in Maker Maxity.

Based on data from the past 12 months, average rent in BKC is around Rs 350 per square foot per month, while the average rent in Maker Maxity (1 North Avenue) is Rs 723 per square foot per month, according to Propstack.

McKinsey’s lease period will be effective from October 1, 2026. The company has also paid a deposit of Rs 30.94 crore.

Earlier, Mumbai recorded office transactions of 5.6 million square feet (msf) in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), up 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Knight Frank India. Global capability centres (GCCs) and India-facing businesses led the transaction momentum. Average rents in the city grew by 7.5 per cent YoY in Q1 2026.