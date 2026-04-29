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McLeod Russel India to sell three tea gardens in Assam to repay debt

The tea producer's board on Monday approved executing the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed with prospective buyers to facilitate part-payment of debt

McLeod Russel India (Photo: www.mcleodrussel.co)

McLeod Russel India (Photo: www.mcleodrussel.co)

Ishita Ayan Dutt
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

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McLeod Russel India has agreed to sell three tea estate assets in Assam as part of a debt resolution plan tied to a sanction letter issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL).
 
The tea producer’s board on Monday approved executing the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed with prospective buyers to facilitate part-payment of debt. The MoUs are subject to due diligence and regulatory clearance.
 
According to regulatory filings, Nya Gogra Tea Estate will be sold to Bengal Tea & Fabrics Limited for Rs 44.79 crore, while Rupajuli Tea Estate will go to Khona Tea Estate LLP for Rs 16.76 crore. Boroi Tea Estate will be sold to Jatinga Agro-Tech for Rs 27.30 crore.
 
 
Sources in McLeod Russel said the MoUs aim to finalise transactions before the tea season gathers momentum and it becomes harder for prospective buyers to evaluate acquisitions. “As of now, the market has just opened,” they said.
 
The execution of MoUs follows the company accepting NARCL’s letter on April 9 for debt restructuring – a step that breaks an eight-year logjam. According to the letter, McLeod Russel has to pay Rs 1,050 crore as “sustainable debt” on or before February 15, 2029 to NARCL.

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As part of the restructuring package, NARCL will get 10 per cent new equity shares of McLeod Russel on a fully diluted basis by conversion of unsustainable debt and pledge of promoter shareholding in the company. Specifics of debt repayment will be finalised by the end of May, sources said.
 
NARCL represents 75.02 per cent in value of the total lenders as on December 31, 2025. The remaining lenders represent 24.98 per cent for restructuring/settlement, McLeod said in a filing.
 
McLeod Russel’s options for debt repayment include the sale of tea gardens, along with promoter infusion, a rights issue, or bringing in a strategic partner.
 
Sources said that McLeod is also in talks with other creditors, including JC Flowers ARC and IndusInd Bank, for debt restructuring.
 
McLeod has 33 gardens in India: 31 in Assam and two in West Bengal. It has six gardens in Uganda.
 
The settlement with NARCL ends a prolonged impasse in debt restructuring talks. NARCL entered the picture in 2025 after a majority of lenders assigned their loans to it.
 
McLeod’s woes go back to 2018 when it ran into debt while extending financial support to group company McNally Bharat Engineering Company. Between FY19 and FY20, it realised close to Rs 800 crore by offloading some 18 gardens, mostly in Assam. The company sold its Rwanda operations and its Vietnam unit, Phu Ben Tea Company.
 

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Topics : McLeod Russel India McLeod Russel India Tea Assam

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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