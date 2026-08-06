Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for $1.39 billion

Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday ​to sell its India hospital ​business to funds managed by ‌global investment firm KKR for 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion).

Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.

The divestment will bring Medicover gross cash proceeds of 740 million euros.

Medicover's financial ‌targets remain unchanged until after completion of the transaction, the company said.

It expects to complete the divestment in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Medicover's ownership in Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) amounts to 66.1 per cent, ‌while minority shareholders hold 33.9 per cent.

MHI generated annual ​revenue ‌of 220.5 million euros on a last-twelve-months basis as ‌of June 30, 2026.

In the second quarter, India ‌made up ​10 per cent of ​Medicover's revenue, according to its quarterly report.