Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for $1.39 billion
The Swedish healthcare provider will sell its India hospital operations to KKR-managed funds as it sharpens its focus on key European markets
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Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday to sell its India hospital business to funds managed by global investment firm KKR for 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion).
Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.
The divestment will bring Medicover gross cash proceeds of 740 million euros.
Medicover's financial targets remain unchanged until after completion of the transaction, the company said.
It expects to complete the divestment in the fourth quarter of 2026.
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Medicover's ownership in Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) amounts to 66.1 per cent, while minority shareholders hold 33.9 per cent.
MHI generated annual revenue of 220.5 million euros on a last-twelve-months basis as of June 30, 2026.
In the second quarter, India made up 10 per cent of Medicover's revenue, according to its quarterly report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:38 PM IST