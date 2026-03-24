Meesho bets on Voice AI to bring conversational shopping online

Meesho has launched “Vaani—Your Meesho Dost,” a generative AI-powered voice shopping assistant aimed at India’s next 500 million internet users, as the e-commerce firm seeks to replicate the ease of offline buying in a conversational format.

Shopping in India has long been conversational — buyers describe needs, ask questions, and compare options — yet that back-and-forth has not translated well online, where typing and filters can feel unintuitive, particularly in smaller cities. Meesho’s “Vaani—Your Meesho Dost” aims to close that gap with voice-led, conversational search that lets users speak, ask follow-up questions, and refine choices in real time.

“At Meesho, AI has always been at the core of how we build for scale. With over 251 million annual transacting users, we have a deep understanding of how India shops, and that allows us to anticipate and solve for consumer needs in ways that very few platforms can,” said Sanjeev Kumar, co-founder and chief technology officer, Meesho Limited. “Over the years, we have embedded AI and ML across every part of our marketplace, from discovery and pricing to logistics, trust, and seller growth. Vaani is a natural extension of this journey. It brings together conversational AI with Meesho’s commerce intelligence to support users from discovery to purchase.”

The assistant is designed to support users across the entire shopping journey, from discovery to purchase. It understands user intent by asking relevant follow-up questions, helps surface the most relevant products without extensive browsing, and addresses decision-making barriers through contextual information such as reviews and product details. It also guides users through key steps such as selecting payment methods and confirming delivery details, reducing friction across the purchase process. Built for scale, the system leverages on-device processing to deliver a faster, more efficient experience while optimising costs.

The system is further strengthened by fine-tuned models trained on regional language nuances, allowing for more accurate and context-aware responses. With multi-modal capabilities, the assistant can understand both what users say and what they see on the screen, enabling a more seamless and context-rich shopping experience.

“The assistant understands user intent, asks follow-up questions, surfaces relevant products, and guides users through key steps in the purchase journey, making the experience more intuitive. Built for real-world usage at scale, it delivers fast, reliable, and context-aware interactions,” said Kumar. “We believe this is a meaningful step towards making e-commerce more accessible and more human, and towards shaping a future where technology adapts to people, not the other way around,” he added.

Early adoption shows strong user confidence, with 79 per cent saying voice simplifies shopping, 94 per cent finding it intuitive, and 62 per cent already trusting it for transactions.

Within the first month of launch, over 1.5 million users have interacted with the assistant. Engagement is repeat-led, with users returning frequently and engaging in multiple conversations over short periods, indicating early habit formation.

This is translating into measurable impact, with users who engage with the assistant seeing a 22 per cent higher conversion rate, moving more efficiently from discovery to purchase, and showing lower returns and cancellations.